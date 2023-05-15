'The Voice' Top 5 Revealed: Gina Miles, Sorelle, Grace West, NOIVAS and D. Smooth
Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are honing their teams on season 23 of The Voice!
The Top 8 singers took the stage for the live semifinals on Monday, and viewers voted live to winnow the field down to the Top 5.
From powerful soul singers to old-school country crooners, to talented young stars, this season has had a little bit of everything, and the coaches are ready to do battle in next week's two-part finale to make sure the best performers get to make their mark on The Voice stage.
ET spoke with the season 23 coaches ahead of the premiere, who all shared how excited they were to be on the show for Blake's final season.
"I texted him," Kelly shared. "If he was gonna do a last season, I wanted to make sure I was there."
However, the talk show host insisted that she won't be letting nostalgia affect her competitive nature.
"If [Blake] wins, I am very happy for him, because that is super cool to win on the last season and he's literally the show, from its conception," she conceded. "But, like, I'm not, like, rooting for him to win. I'll be happy for him if he does, but I'm obviously trying to win myself."
Check out the full list of season 23 competitors below and watch all of their Blind Auditions!
TEAM BLAKE
Grace West
NOIVAS - stolen during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Rachel Christine - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Kylee Dayne - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Mary Kate Conner - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Walker Wilson - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Alex Whalen - dropped out during Battle Rounds
Carlos Rising - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Kason Lester - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM KELLY
D. Smooth - received Playoff Pass during Battle Rounds
ELIMINATED:
Holly Brand - eliminated during Live Semifinals
ALI - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Cait Martin - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Neil Salsich - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Marcos Covos - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
JB Somers - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Katie Beth Forakis - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Sheer Element - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Allie Keck - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM NIALL
Gina Miles
ELIMINATED:
Ryley Tate Wilson - eliminated during Live Semifinals
Ross Clayton - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Michael B. - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Tasha Jessen - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Jerome Godwin III - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
EJ Michels - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Kate Cosentino - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Talia Smith - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Laura Littleton - eliminated during Battle Rounds
TEAM CHANCE
Sorelle
ELIMINATED:
Ray Uriel - eliminated during Live Semifinals
Manasseh Simone - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Kala Banham - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Jamar Langley - eliminated during Playoff Rounds
Tiana Goss- eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Magnus - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
NariYella - eliminated during Knockout Rounds
Chloe Abbott - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Alyssa Lazar - eliminated during Battle Rounds
Mariah Kalia - eliminated during Battle Rounds
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
