Jimmy Fallon Blind Auditions for 'The Voice': See If Any of the Coaches Turn Around
Jimmy Fallon tried his hand at getting The Voice coaches to turn their chairs for him during a blind audition prank on Tuesday's episode of the NBC music competition series.
Host Carson Daly teased the "biggest performance" of the mystery musician's "entire life," before Fallon took the stage, delighting the live audience with his rendition of Michael McDonald's "I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)."
Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton look confused at first before Clarkson presses her button to spin around and see Fallon.
Chance and Horan follow suit, laughing and clapping, but Shelton refuses to turn, seemingly aware that it's Fallon on the stage.
Eventually, Fallon steps off the stage and presses Shelton's button for him as the country singer cracks up.
"You can't do that!" Shelton tells Fallon. "You broke the rules."
Fallon then acknowledges Shelton's final season on the show. "Hey buddy, 23 seasons, you're a legend," he says.
Shelton notes that he was aware that the coaches were being pranked with Fallon's performance, saying, "I was like, 'I know what's going on. No way am I hitting my button.'"
Horan shakes Fallon's hand and adds, "I knew it was you straight away."
Clarkson proudly declares that she turned first so she could get Fallon on her team.
"It didn't take me long to figure out that it was Jimmy Fallon and there was no way I was gonna hit my button," Shelton quips in an aside interview. "He does not deserve a chair turn on this show. Jimmy's impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face as hard as you can."
The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. For more from this season, check out the links below.
