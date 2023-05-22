'The Voice' Finale: How to Vote for Sorelle, Gina Miles, Grace West, NOIVAS and D. Smooth
Blake Shelton's final season on The Voice is coming to an end -- will he score one more victory before he says goodbye to the NBC singing competition?
The two-night season 23 finale kicks off on Monday, as the Top 5 performers -- Sorelle, Grace West, Gina Miles, NOIVAS and D. Smooth -- will take the stage for one last chance to win America's vote!
Coaches Blake, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the season 23 winner will be determined by the viewers. Following the finale performances, voting will be open to the new winner -- who will be announced on Tuesday's live results show.
Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
Blake has the best shot to win another Voice victory, as the only coach with two performers remaining to the other coaches' one apiece. Will his fans split the vote or carry him to a tenth win?
Check out all of the Top 5 performers below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.
TEAM BLAKE
NOIVAS
Grace West
TEAM KELLY
D. Smooth
TEAM CHANCE
Sorelle
TEAM NIALL
Gina Miles
The Voice season 23 finale airs Monday, May 22, at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesday, May 23, at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
