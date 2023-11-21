The Playoff Rounds are here on season 24 of The Voice!

Following the resolution to last week's big twist, and the return of four singers via the newly introduced Super Save, coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan will have to cut their teams in half, eliminating three of their six remaining competitors.

ET has an exclusive first look at the Playoff performances, as Team Niall's Mara Justine takes the stage with Florence + The Machine's "You've Got the Love," earning standing ovations from her coach and former coach, Niall and John, and rave reviews from the rest of the panel.

"You're so you," Gwen raves. "I just think that you're an amazing star already."

Reba agrees, praising Mara's vocals and calling her performance "an emotional roller coaster of excitement."

John takes things one step further, calling Mara's latest showing "a revelation."

"I think people just saw a different side of your voice," her former coach marvels. "This was your best moment on the show."

As for her current coach, Niall bemoans the fact that Mara's performance has made his Playoff decision that much harder.

Regardless, he tells her, "I thought you did unbelievably well today."

Watch the full performance below and tune in Tuesday to see more from the Playoffs!

ET spoke with Gwen ahead of this season's Battles, where she opened up about how surreal it is to return to The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side. The Cowboy departed the NBC singing competition earlier this year, after 23 seasons.

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she shared. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

"Like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen added. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach -- the Queen of Country herself.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

