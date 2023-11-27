It's Playoffs time on season 24 of The Voice -- and that means the coaches have to make some major cuts!

Following Niall Horan's tough trimdown last week, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani were up next on Monday, with each Team Reba singer performing a new song of their coach's choosing before the country music legend was forced to cut the group down from six hopeful singers to just three -- who will progress on to the live shows.

Reba admitted she was awash in emotions at the difficult decision after watching her team's last-ditch performances, telling host Carson Daly that she was feeling "terrible, happy, grateful -- that I've gotten to meet y'all, listen to you, coach you in a way that I've hopefully helped you."

"You've certainly helped me," she added. "This is my first team on The Voice. Y'all are wonderful!"

See who made Team Reba's final cut for the live shows below!

Jordan Rainer

Jordan's unique style and dynamic stage presence have impressed the coaches from the very beginning, with her gusty Blind Audition performance of Reba's own hit, "Fancy," to her dominant Battle Round win with a Reba duet, "The Heart Won't Lie."

She won one of the season's final Three-Way Knockouts with a more modern hit, Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle" and won her place in the live shows with "Boondocks" by Little Big Town.

"Jordan deserves to be on the live shows," Reba praised after making her decision. "From the very first moment she stepped on this stage singing 'Fancy,' I knew. America is gonna fall in love with Jordan, as we all have."

Jacquie Roar

Jacquie Roar has fought for her place on The Voice live shows every step of the way -- and it paid off on Monday. She got a four-chair turn with her Blind Audition performance of Gretchen Wilson's "Here for the Party" and despite losing her Battle Round, was stolen by Reba to later win her Knockout with Maren Morris' "Girl."

On Monday, Jacquie delivered what the coaches declared to be her best performance yet, boldly taking on a classic in "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac.

"Jacquie came on tonight," Reba marveled. "What excites me about Jacquie in the live shows is, she's a show dog -- and she's gonna be a contender."

Ruby Leigh

The 16-year-old singer has been a fan favorite from the start -- when she showed off her yodeling skills in her Blind Audition on a country classic, Patsy Montana's "I Wanna Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart."

She stayed strong with Battle and Knockout Round performances of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" and LeAnn Rimes' "Blue" and cemented her spot in the live shows with her emotional Playoff performance of "Long Long Time" by Linda Ronstadt.

"There's nobody like Ruby in the competition," Reba raved. "She's got that real sweet emotional cry in her voice -- it wrecks my heart. She's bringing something that I've never seen on The Voice before."

ET spoke with Gwen ahead of this season's Battles, where she opened up about how surreal it is to return to The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side. The Cowboy departed the NBC singing competition earlier this year, after 23 seasons.

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she shared. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

"Like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen added. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach -- the Queen of Country herself.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

