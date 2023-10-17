The Battle Rounds have arrived on season 24 of The Voice, and Reba McEntire's first pairing brings the coaches to their feet!

In a sneak peek at Tuesday's all-new episode, Team Reba's Jordan Rainer and Jackson Snelling take the stage -- in coordinated black cowboy hats -- to perform one of their coach's own hits, "The Heart Won't Lie."

The pitch-perfect performance earns the pair a standing ovation, and Niall Horan admits he has "goosebumps" as he and his fellow coaches take their seats afterward.

"That was stunning," he tells the duo, praising Jackson's unique tone and Jordan's ability to show off different sides of her talent.

"It was really nice to hear that airy part of your voice, but you still have so much power," Gwen Stefani agrees.

As for their coach, Reba thanks Jackson and Jordan for being "so coachable," noting that she sees a "drastic difference from rehearsals."

"[Jackson], you're cute as a button... Every time I see you, you're just so friendly and open, and your voice is the same way," the coach adds, also praising Jordan for taking off her signature sunglasses for the performance. "You did a great job, and your vocals were wonderful. Y'all's harmonies were spectacular."

Watch the full Battle below and tune in on Tuesday to see who is crowned the winner!

ET spoke with Gwen ahead of this season's Battles, where she opened up about how surreal it is to return to The Voice without hubby Blake Shelton by her side. The Cowboy departed the NBC singing competition earlier this year, after 23 seasons.

"It feels kind of like [my] first season, before I knew he existed," she shared. "It's kind of weird, but it's also like, I'm having so much fun."

"Like, I'm only here because it's fun," Gwen added. "The coaching and actually getting to know your team after the Blinds is my favorite thing, 'cause it's like, the dream's there."

She admitted, however, that it is a little nerve-wracking to look to Blake's chair and instead see The Voice's newest coach -- the Queen of Country herself.

Of how Reba's handled her first season so far, Gwen recalled the Blind Auditions with a laugh.

"She did great. She didn't have to do anything," she remembered. "She'd be like, 'I think you were great. I'd love to have you on my team,' and then they'd be like, 'I pick you!'"

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT on NBC.

