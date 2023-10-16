Huntley wowed the coaches during the final night of Blind Auditions on season 24 of The Voice -- but he left the tough decision up to his daughter!

The 33-year-old Virginia native took the stage with a gritty, gravelly performance of The Black Crowes' "She Talks to Angels" that had Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and John Legend all turning their chairs, nearly simultaneously.

"Your voice is incredible," Reba praised. "When I first listened to you, I heard Chris Stapleton in there... That's a huge compliment to you there."

"So much power, and the control you have, it's so beautiful to listen to," Niall agreed. "You made us feel, and that's a really important thing."

Gwen praised Huntley's performance as "automatic," while John added that the singer is "so ready. Ready for the world, ready for the radio. Truly one of the best voices we've heard."

With the decision looming over him, Huntley chose to fulfill a dream of his, bringing his 6-year-old daughter, Stella, out on stage to help him make the choice of which team to join.

Unsurprisingly, Stella followed through on an earlier stated "crush" -- and in the footsteps of several other Directioners this season -- putting her dad on Team Niall!

Niall's habit of winning over 1D fans has been a problem for his fellow coaches all season. He's landed impressive singers like Laura Williams, who recalled attending a 1D tour in her formative years, and Nini Iris, who admitted to writing One Direction fanfiction back in the day.

"Dang boy bands!" Reba cursed after one of the tougher losses.

"It reminds me of when Nick Jonas was on the show," John agreed. "He had a certain pull with a certain generation of girls."

"Niall's been a thorn in my side all season," he added, "and I have no chance against him with these girls."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

