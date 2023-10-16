Dylan Carter brings the talent -- and the tears -- to his Blind Audition on The Voice.

In a sneak peek at Monday's all-new episode, the 20-year-old South Carolina native wows the coaches with his rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Turn to You." Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and John Legend all turn their chairs for his undeniable talent, but it's the emotional story behind the song that makes all four coaches misty-eyed.

"[My mom] passed back in October," Dylan shares. "She wanted me to sing it at her funeral. So I did it, I tried, but I couldn't make it through it. This is the best second chance, I just made her so proud."

"That's very moving," John replies, through tears. "We're all very grateful that we get to do this show, and we get to meet people like you, and we get to give you this opportunity to perform this song in tribute to your mother. We all felt it too, and I know your mother is proud of you."

"Mamas are so special," Reba adds, after sharing an emotional story about how her own mother helped her pursue her musical dreams. "We're very blessed to have them."

Watch the full audition below:

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of The Voice's season 24 premiere, Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John have welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes go away when it's time to get down to business.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.

"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

