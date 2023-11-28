It's Playoffs time on season 24 of The Voice -- and that means the coaches have to make some major cuts!

Following Niall Horan's tough trim down last week, and Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani's Playoffs on Monday, John Legend was up for the final round on Tuesday, with each Team Legend singer performing a new song of their coach's choosing before the EGOT winner was forced to cut the group down from six hopeful singers to just three -- who will progress on to the live shows.

"I'm so torn," John told his team before the big decision. "You're so absolutely talented and it's been an honor to work with all six of you."

See who made Team Legend's final roster for the live shows below!

Mac Royals

After a four-chair turn for his Blind Audition performance of John Mayer's "Gravity," Mac surprised some by deciding to join Team Reba.

After losing his Battle Round, he was stolen by John and only continued to improve, wowing the coaches and Voice audience with his Knockout and Playoff performances of Robin Thicke's "Lost Without U" and D'Angelo's "Untitled (How Does It Feel)," respectively.

"I can't stop raving about Mac," John marveled of his team's superstar. "I really want to hear his record, I want to see him on the biggest stages."

"I feel like R&B needs Mac," he added. "I want him to get signed yesterday, and I am so excited to see what Mac does in the lives."

Lila Forde

Lila has been a solid presence on Team Legend since the very beginning, earning a four-chair turn for her Blind Audition performance of Steve Winwood's "Can't Find My Way Home." Her retro-tinged tone also helped her win her Battle Round performance of "Killing Me Softly," and Niall admitted she's the singer he fears most in the lives.

The singer also channeled her inner singer-songwriter for her Knockout Win with James Taylor's "Fire and Rain," and for the Playoffs, John chose "Angel From Montgomery" by Bonnie Raitt and John Prine, which earned Lila her stop in the love shows.

"I chose Lila beacuse she's been magical every single round," John praised. "[There's] no one else like her in the competition. She has such confidence and presence, and that's really rare. Lila's future is so bright on The Voice and beyond."

Azán

Azán fought for her spot in The Voice's live shows every step of the way. After only getting two chairs to turn for her Blind Audition performance of Jill Scott's "Golden," she joined Team Legend.

Then, after losing her Battle Round, she was stolen by Niall, only to be eliminated again after her Knockout performance of "Caught Up in the Rapture" by Anita Baker. But John saved her once more, bringing her back and praising her Playoff performance "Adorn" by Miguel as her best in the competition to date -- making her the only Super Save singer to move on to the live shows.

"My Super Save Azán rose to the occasion and gave her best performance yet," John raved. "[She was] literally flawless -- I had to reward her by putting her into the lives."

When ET spoke with the coaches ahead of the season 24 premiere, first-time coach Reba said that Gwen, Niall and John welcomed her to the show "warmly, like a sister." However, she noted that the friendly vibes went away when it was time to get down to business.

"They've helped me, they've guided me and taught me, and then after I learned up to that point, then they say, 'You're on your own,'" she recalled.

"We still want to beat her," John agreed with a laugh.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

