The Voice's live shows are headed towards the season 24 finale -- and it's time to vote for your favorite!

On Monday, each of the Top 9 singers are taking the stage for a brand new performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's finals. Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday morning at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The top artists will be announced on Tuesday's live show and will continue on to next week's finale.

Check out all of the Top 9 live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM REBA

Jordan Rainer

Ruby Leigh

Jacquie Roar

TEAM NIALL

Nini Iris

Huntley

Mara Justine

TEAM GWEN

BIAS

TEAM LEGEND

Mac Royals

Lila Forde

ET spoke with the coaches on the red carpet ahead of the season's first live show, and all of them marveled at the range of talent they've seen on the show this year.

"The talent this year has just been like, across the board -- all of our teams are pretty insane," Niall raved. "The voices that I have this year are just like, some of the best singers I've ever heard."

John agreed, saying, "The depth of the talent this season is better than I've ever seen it on this show since I've been here."

"This is my eighth season and I've never seen just this level of quality across the board," he continued. "I'm so impressed with our artists this year."

"I have some amazing singers, and I think it's just gonna come down to at this point people start to fall in love with not just the voice, but the person as well," Gwen shared. "It's ridiculous this season. I know we say that every season and it always feels like that, but this one has a particularly tall order."

"I really couldn't tell you [who might win]," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

