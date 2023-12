The Voice's live shows are narrowing things down to the final five ahead of next week's season 24 finale!

On Monday, each of the Top 9 singers took the stage for a brand new, fan-selected performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's live season 24 finale shows. Coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors are determined by viewers' votes.

Tuesday's results show saw host Carson Daly bringing the Top 9 singers back on stage to announce the top four singers who received the most votes -- regardless of their team affiliation. The remaining singers performed one last song in an effort to win America's Instant Save vote to keep them in the competition.

See who made the Top 5 below!

Lila Forde (Team Legend)

Huntley (Team Niall)

Ruby Leigh (Team Reba)

Mara Justine (Team Niall)

Jacquie Roar (Team Reba) - Instant Save Winner

ET spoke with the season 24 coaches on the red carpet ahead of the season's first live show, and all of them marveled at the range of talent they've seen on the show this year.

"The talent this year has just been like, across the board -- all of our teams are pretty insane," Niall raved. "The voices that I have this year are just like, some of the best singers I've ever heard."

John agreed, saying, "The depth of the talent this season is better than I've ever seen it on this show since I've been here."

"This is my eighth season and I've never seen just this level of quality across the board," he continued. "I'm so impressed with our artists this year."

"I have some amazing singers, and I think it's just gonna come down to at this point people start to fall in love with not just the voice, but the person as well," Gwen shared. "It's ridiculous this season. I know we say that every season and it always feels like that, but this one has a particularly tall order."

"I really couldn't tell you [who might win]," Reba agreed.

The Voice's two-part season 24 finale airs Monday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

