Reba McEntire is certain that Tom Nitti made the right choice in leaving The Voice to be with his kids.

After sharing a heartfelt Instagram post after he left the show prior to the Knockout Rounds for "personal reasons," Tom went more in-depth about what exactly went down in an interview with the Utica Observer-Dispatch last week. He revealed that, during his time on the show, his now ex-wife decided to try and pursue full custody of their two children.

"It's always been a dream of mine to pursue music full-time, but I can't do that without a cushion," explained the law enforcement officer and Purple Heart recipient. "As a dad, I need to make sure my children will be supported."

It's a decision that his former coach fully supported, even growing emotional as she thought about his situation.

"I know its not an easy decision to make," Reba told ET's Cassie DiLaura ahead of the live semifinal show on Monday. "He did the right thing. Career will be there, because he is that good and I firmly believe in him. Those kids come first, they always come first."

Reba said "Tom knows" that she's there to support him, but when it comes to The Voice, she has to focus on her remaining team members: Ruby Leigh, Jordan Rainer, and Jacquie Roar. The first-time coach is relieved that the choice is now in the hands of the viewers, and said she thinks she got a good shot at winning her first season.

"I don't have to convince [viewers to vote] because my team is strong," she boasted. "When they start singing, America is gonna fall in love with them -- like how I fell in love when them when I first turned my chair."

And while she's formed a strong relationship with her fellow coaches, she "of course" wants to beat them to take home the Voice title in her first season..

"It's my turn!" she said with a laugh, saying especially of Niall Horan -- who won as a first-time coach last season, "I love him to pieces, but oh no, he's not winning."

Win or lose, following next week's season 24 finale, Reba said she's excited to head home to Tennessee to celebrate the holidays with family.

"We're gonna stay there where its cold and we're gonna hope for snow," she shared. "Wouldn't that be nice."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesday at 9 p.m. PT/ET.

RELATED CONTENT: