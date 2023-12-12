The Voice's season 24 finale is going to be a festive, star-studded affair!

On Tuesday, NBC announced the lineup for next week's two-night finale event, which will include final performances by the season's Top 5 artists on Monday, Dec. 18 -- before the season 24 winner is crowned the following night -- as well as a special group performance from the Top 12 singers.

Season 24 coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan will also perform during the finale celebration, joining their remaining artists for special duets -- as well as combining forces for a festive rendition of "Let It Snow."

Additionally, upcoming coaches Dan+Shay -- set to be The Voice's first-ever coaching duo when season 25 premieres on Feb. 26, 2024 -- will take the stage with the title track from their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses.

Season 22 winner Bryce Leatherwood will return to the Voice stage on Monday night to perform his new single, "The Finger," while Keith Urban will trot out a fan favorite for the holidays the following night, singing "Blue Ain't Your Color."

Also on Tuesday, newly minted GRAMMY nominee Jelly Roll will perform "Save Me," music legends Earth, Wind & Fire will preview their upcoming Heart & Soul 2024 Tour with a medley of their iconic hits, AJR will mash up their hit singles, "Bang!" and "Yes I’m a Mess," and Tyla will take the stage with her history-making Billboard Top 10 hit, "Water."

ET spoke with the season 24 coaches on the red carpet ahead of the season's first live show, and all of them marveled at the range of talent they've seen on the show this year.

"The talent this year has just been like, across the board -- all of our teams are pretty insane," Niall raved. "The voices that I have this year are just like some of the best singers I've ever heard."

John agreed, saying, "The depth of the talent this season is better than I've ever seen it on this show since I've been here."

"This is my eighth season and I've never seen just this level of quality across the board," he continued. "I'm so impressed with our artists this year."

"I have some amazing singers, and I think it's just gonna come down to at this point people start to fall in love with not just the voice, but the person as well," Gwen shared. "It's ridiculous this season. I know we say that every season and it always feels like that, but this one has a particularly tall order."

"I really couldn't tell you [who might win]," Reba agreed.

The Voice's two-part season 24 finale airs Monday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

