'Twas the night before Taylor Swift's birthday…

On Tuesday night, the "Anti-Hero" singer enjoyed a night out on the town with some friends, including Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

The group were spotted in New York City together, exiting the Zero Bond social club after dinner.

For the outing, Swift wore a tan latex trench coat with chunky black platform boots and a matching Versace black purse.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The birthday girl was photographed holding onto Gomez's arm as the 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star showed off her highlighted locks in a black peacoat.

Teller and Sperry, who have collaborated with Swift in the past on her "I Bet You Think About Me" music video, were by her sides for the winter evening out. The 36-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star was casual in a blue flannel shirt and navy blue baseball cap, while his wife wore a printed mini-skirt, knee-high boots, and a navy peacoat.

James Devaney/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

Swift was not joined by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, for the outing, though the couple have been spending lots of time together recently. Swift attended Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game over the weekend and was photographed at the after-party giving her man a kiss.

Swift turned 34 on Wednesday and to commemorate the day, her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film was made available for rental on streaming after a record-setting box office run in theaters and a Golden Globe nomination.

