Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million to Tornado Relief Fund in Tennessee 

Taylor Swift has once again shown her commitment to her Tennessee roots by donating $1 million to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee in the wake of the deadly tornadoes that struck several communities in the Middle Tennessee area on Saturday, ET has learned.

The storms, which left at least six people dead and dozens injured, caused extensive damage to hundreds of buildings in areas such as Montgomery County’s Clarksville, Madison, Gallatin, and Hendersonville. The National Weather Service reported that the tornado in Clarksville covered an 11-mile path, with winds peaking at 150 mph.

Hal Cato, CEO of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, expressed gratitude for Swift's support in a statement to Billboard.

"The Swifts found their original Tennessee home in Hendersonville and Sumner County and remain deeply committed to its continued well-being," he said. "Taylor’s incredibly generous gift sends a message to her hometown — and the communities around it — that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event."

This is not the first time Swift has stepped up to support her home state during times of crisis. In March 2020, the 12-time GRAMMY winner donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund after tornadoes wreaked havoc in the region.

Known for her philanthropy, Swift has consistently used her platform to make a positive impact. During her monumental The Eras Tour, the singer donated funds to food banks in the U.S. cities where she performed.

The Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank disclosed that Swift's donation during the Santa Clara, California, show was substantial enough "to nourish an average of about 500,000 people every month in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties."

In addition to her recent contribution to tornado relief efforts, Swift further demonstrated her generosity by giving $100,000 bonuses to The Eras Tour truck drivers ahead of the July 29 Santa Clara show and extending bonuses to other members of her touring entourage, including band members, dancers, and sound technicians.

