THAT Goop Candle Has Us Intrigued -- Is It Worth $75?

Gwyneth Paltrow never fails to grab our attention. While many fans are bingeing her brand-new Netflix series, The Goop Lab, we're still wrapping our brains around one particular decor item in her Goop store: a candle called This Smells Like My Vagina.

Yup. Behold:

If you think a $75 candle with a "funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent" is bonkers, take it up with all of the people who purchased it -- the candle has already sold out twice since it launched earlier this month. According to Goop, the unique scent is achieved through a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, cedar absolutes, Damask rose and ambrette seed.

ET recently caught up with Goop's chief content officer (and The Goop Lab co-host), Elise Loehnen, who explained that the in-demand candles are made by Douglas Little, the creator of various other scented Goop products via his line, Heretic. While some have pegged it as a publicity stunt, she said the vagina candle got its name "at some point in its infancy" of development. Loehnen added that Little -- who clarified to The Cut that the candle's name refers to the person holding it, not Paltrow herself -- has been "very busy pouring wax candles."

As we wait for Goop's This Smells Like My Vagina candle to be restocked -- add yourself to the waitlist and you'll be notified when it's available again -- we'll settle for flying through all six episodes of The Goop Lab and shopping for Goop beauty products that are surprisingly affordable.

