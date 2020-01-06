Gwyneth Paltrow Brings Goop to Netflix With New Wellness Series: Watch

Goop is now on Netflix. Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle and wellness site makes the jump to TV with the all-new series, The Goop Lab, that sees the Oscar-winning actress and Goop Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen explore various wellness topics.

Debuting Jan. 24, each of the six 30-minute episodes will feature doctors, researchers, alternative health practitioners, and other experts in mental, physical, spiritual and sexual health as they learn more about psychedelics, cold therapy, female pleasure, anti-aging, energy healing and psychics.

The first trailer, which was released on Monday, sees Paltrow asking the all-important question, “What the f**k are you doing to people?,” as she and Loehnen try out various wellness techniques and practices firsthand.

Launched in 2008, Goop first began as a newsletter before quickly expanding into a lifestyle website, now including e-commerce and collaborations with fashion brands. The Goop Lab comes two years after Paltrow first revealed to The Hollywood Reporter she was exploring bringing her brand to TV.

At the time, the working title was The Radical Wellness Show. “I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness,” she said.

The series marks Paltrow’s second original project with Netflix following The Politician, which she co-starred in and executive produced. The scripted comedy, co-created by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan and her husband, Brad Falchuk, was nominated for two Golden Globes and earned the actress praise for her performance -- a rare return to form since unofficially retiring from acting to focus on Goop.

