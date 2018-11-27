Gwyneth Paltrow Introduces Size-Inclusive Goop Collection

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking Goop in a more inclusive direction.

The actress and CEO's company has partnered with Universal Standard for a capsule collection of five women's styles, which will come in sizes 00 to 40.

The size-inclusive line was created to push the conversation about inclusivity in a fashion-forward manner, according to Paltrow and Universal Standard's Polina Veksler and Alexandra Waldman.

"Goop is a wellness site with self-care at its core. Our focus is helping women make choices that make them feel good and eliminate shame in their lives, whether that’s linked to sexual health, age, or stress," Paltrow said in a statement. "I believe we're stronger if all archetypes are included, and we're all able to be seen and lift each other up, which is why we partnered with Universal Standard to create this line of beautifully made pieces. We’re excited to work with them in this new capacity, and hope this collaboration continues to push this conversation into the mainstream."

"Our goal is to bring true inclusivity to every part of the industry," Waldman added. "For Universal Standard, our mission of fashion freedom shouldn’t be isolated to our brand — we want everyone to embrace the idea that all women, regardless of size, deserve equal access. We’re thrilled to work with Goop to continue manifesting this idea and changing the industry for the better."

The line launched Tuesday on Goop.com and is available in-store at Goop Lab in New York and Los Angeles. The collection includes five "elegant essentials," like a wool tuxedo jacket ($335), a brushed-back hi-low dress ($295), a brushed-back jumpsuit ($295), wool cropped trousers ($225) and a wool peacoat jacket ($395).

The news comes a week after ET learned that Goop was in preliminary talks with Netflix about a possible television deal. The source said that the series would consist of Goop content translated into a series.

