Gwyneth Paltrow in Talks With Netflix for Goop Show

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop, is headed towards a major expansion.

Goop is in preliminary talks with Netflix about a possible television deal, a source close to the deal tells ET. The source says that the series would consist of Goop content translated into a series.

ET has reached out to both Goop and Netflix, and both have declined to comment.

Paltrow talked about her plans for a Goop TV show last September.

"What we are thinking of doing is a TV show with the working title 'The Radical Wellness Show,'" Paltrow told The Hollywood Reporter. "I would be going into the field and talking to any number of doctors, scientists, civilians, people in crisis in Flint, Michigan, where there is something to uncover and confront about wellness. We would want it to feel more Vice-y in its vibe, but we're just in the brainstorming phase."

Goop began as a newsletter in 2008 and quickly expanded into a lifestyle website, now including e-commerce and collaborations with fashion brands. But of course, the business has faced criticism for featuring incredibly expensive products and making recommendations that some have deemed out of touch.

Paltrow has also been criticized for endorsing practices that the medical community deem ineffective -- or in some cases, harmful -- for example, endorsing coffee enemas and putting jade eggs in women's vaginas "to increase sexual energy, health, and pleasure."

But the 46-year-old Oscar winner doesn't let frequent criticism of Goop get her down. She's hit back at her critics before, including a less than flattering New York Times profile on the business published in July titled, "How Goop's Haters Made Gwyneth Paltrow's Company Worth $250 Million."

‘I don’t like to read about myself -- it’s none of my business what people think of me," Paltrow told Marie Claire UKin October, admitting she just "skimmed" the article. "Ultimately, it shows the strength of the business. There are Fortune 500 companies that aren’t in the NYT, ever. So, it means that we’re on the right track, we’re doing something important, we’re iconoclasts and trailblazers."

"You can love it or hate it, but we’re building something that’s changing the world, and it’s irrefutable that the world is coming along with us,'" she added.

For more on Goop, watch the video below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Down in Tears Over Ashley Graham's Love Story

Gwyneth Paltrow Sets Chic New Winter Trend in Cape Look on the Red Carpet

Chris Martin Felt ‘Completely Worthless’ After Gwyneth Paltrow Split

Related Gallery