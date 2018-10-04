Gwyneth Paltrow's late father wasn't afraid to tell it like it is when it came to his famous daughter.

The 46-year-old actress recently sat down with Marie Claire UK, and she candidly talked about her privileged upbringing being the daughter of film director Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner. Paltrow was already a star in her 20s and recalled her dad taking her aside when she was 27 years old to talk about her attitude.

The film director died in 2002 after a battle with oral cancer.

"I was just believing my own hype, thinking that I was super-awesome," Paltrow admits. "And he was like, 'You’re getting weird -- you’re acting like a d**k.’"

"When you achieve the kind of fame that I did by the time I was 25 or 26, the world starts removing all your obstacles because you’re now a 'special person,'" she continues. "You don’t have to wait in line at a restaurant, and if a car doesn’t show up, someone else gives you theirs. There is nothing worse for the growth of a human being than not having obstacles and disappointments, and things go wrong. All of my greatest achievements have come out of failure."

These days, Paltrow is more removed from Hollywood, instead, choosing to focus on her highly successful lifestyle brand, Goop.

"I went out to L.A. for a couple of days, and I actually didn’t hate it," she says of her now-husband Brad Falchuk recently getting her to do a cameo for his new Netflix show, The Politician. "But I just don’t miss it. The level and breadth of creativity that I have in this job is so bananas, and I’m very fulfilled."

She also doesn't let frequent criticism of Goop get her down, including a less than flattering New York Timesprofile on the business published in July titled, "How Goop's Haters Made Gwyneth Paltrow's Company Worth $250 Million."

‘I don’t like to read about myself -- it’s none of my business what people think of me," Paltrow says, admitting she just "skimmed" the article. "Ultimately, it shows the strength of the business. There are Fortune 500 companies that aren’t in the NYT, ever. So, it means that we’re on the right track, we’re doing something important, we’re iconoclasts and trailblazers."

"You can love it or hate it, but we’re building something that’s changing the world, and it’s irrefutable that the world is coming along with us,'" she adds.

Meanwhile, Paltrow's personal life is better than ever as well. The mother of two married Falchuk this past Saturday at her home in the Hamptons.

