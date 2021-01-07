Happy anniversary to the adorable lovebirds! Pink and Carey Hart are celebrating 15 years of marriage, and the songstress commemorated the milestone with some snapshots and a sweet tribute.

Pink took to Instagram on Thursday, and shared her love for Hart -- with whom she tied the knot in 2006, and has since welcomed two children, 9-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson.

"15 years. Proud of us babe," she wrote. "See, sometimes being stubborn pays off."

The 41-year-old singer also poked fun at the couple's famously volatile and occasionally tumultuous romance, which they've managed to weather with grace and maturity.

"What a wild ride it’s been, once we learned how to stay in our race line," she wrote. "Here’s to at least the next 15 months hahahah. I love you and I love our family. "

Hart, meanwhile, shared a tribute of his own. The 45-year-old off-road truck racer and former motocross star posted a beaming home video of Pink, hanging out on the deck of a boat while dancing and drinking from a red plastic cup.

"15 years w/ this amazing woman! Damn, baby!!!!!" Hart wrote. "There is no other woman that I would want to go through this crazy world with than you."

"Thanks for being a great friend, wife, mother, and person," he added. "Throw your 🖕🏻 in the air."

The joyful posts come after a challenging year for the couple's family. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pink and their son Jameson contracted COVID-19, which proved to be a truly harrowing battle that they eventually managed to overcome.

See the video below to see more on the enduring couple.

