After 14 years of marriage, Pink and Carey Hart knew just how they wanted to spend their anniversary.

"We went on a motorcycle ride," Pink told ET's Kevin Frazier in a Skype interview on Monday. "We went to Ojai and stayed in an Airstream and it was really fun."

The couple marked their 14th anniversary on Wednesday, with their low-key celebration coming after heartwarming posts on social media about their many years together. "[It's] not easy," Pink told ET to Carey's agreement.

"It's not easy, but we fight the good fight," he shared.

"I mean, it's fun to have a family and to be able to say, 'Do you remember?' or I'll say something like, 'I can’t believe my dad said that.' And Carey will be like, 'He said that 10 years ago.' And I'm like, 'He did?'" Pink said. "So, it's good that he reminds me of what happens in my life."

The couple has come a long way since tying the knot on Jan. 7, 2006. They now share two kids -- 8-year-old daughter Willow and 3-year-old son Jameson -- and are focusing their attention to Carey's Good Ride charity. The foundation is currently hosting an online fundraising event called Tanks for Troops, to benefit the Infinite Hero Foundation. Fans can bid on tanks, painted by 22 graphic artists from across the country, including Pink and Willow, online -- now through 9 p.m. PT on Thursday.

"We're just trying to do our part to raise money for veterans for when they come home, because they don't get the attention they always need," Carey said.

Pink added: "My entire family is military and mostly veterans, and no one gives back like veterans do. I've been doing car washes every weekend since I was 3 years old [and] a homeless dinner on Thanksgiving. The comradery is amazing. The support is amazing."

"At the end of the day, it's not political. These are the people that are sacrificing time with their children and time with their families to defend freedom of speech and freedom in general and in their minds it's always for the right reason," Pink shared.

"There's a few different ways specifically to this tank event. You can go to GoodRideRally.com, you can go to our Instagram and Twitter page @GoodRide, and you can set up a profile and start bidding," Carey explained. "Also, we do three organized rides each year. People can purchase an entry for a veteran, so for their donation we will recruit a veteran that can go out and ride a motorcycle for a day, and just have a great time and have a little distraction from their everyday life of coming back home from being active in the military."

See more on the family in the video below.

