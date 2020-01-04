Pink Donates $500,000 to Devastating Australia Wildfires
Pink is doing what she can to help the deadly wildfires in Australia.
The singer took to Twitter on Friday to share that she is donating $500,000 to the local fire services that are battling the raging fires. Pink also attached a list of local state fire services for those who wish to donate.
"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," the "Just Give Me a Reason" songstress wrote. "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️"
At least 12 million acres of land have been affected by the fires, and more than 100 blazes are still active, per NBC News.
Pink isn't the only celebrity to speak out and urge people to help out. Selena Gomez also shared on her social media that she would be making a donation.
"Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can," she wrote, attaching an article with more information.
Melissa Joan Hart also penned a note about her love for the continent and shared links to places her fans can donate.
"My heart and prayers are with you Australia! Stay safe! And if you can donate to help the cause, the @redcrossau link is in my bio or if you want to help the animals affected by the fires donate to @wildlifewarriorsworldwide," she began.
See how other celebrities are helping and raising awareness, below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Donate Year's Supply of Food to Students in Need
Kanye West Donates $1 Million to Charity In Honor of Kim Kardashian as 39th Birthday Present
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $2 Million to Help Protect the Rights of Migrant Children
Related Gallery