Pink Donates $500,000 to Devastating Australia Wildfires

By Liz Calvario‍
Pink at 2019 Brit Awards
Pink is doing what she can to help the deadly wildfires in Australia.

The singer took to Twitter on Friday to share that she is donating $500,000 to the local fire services that are battling the raging fires. Pink also attached a list of local state fire services for those who wish to donate.

"I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires," the "Just Give Me a Reason" songstress wrote. "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️"

At least 12 million acres of land have been affected by the fires, and more than 100 blazes are still active, per NBC News.

Pink isn't the only celebrity to speak out and urge people to help out. Selena Gomez also shared on her social media that she would be making a donation.

"Absolutely devastated by the fires in Australia. Praying for everyone affected and all of the first responders. I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can," she wrote, attaching an article with more information. 

Melissa Joan Hart also penned a note about her love for the continent and shared links to places her fans can donate. 

"My heart and prayers are with you Australia! Stay safe! And if you can donate to help the cause, the @redcrossau link is in my bio or if you want to help the animals affected by the fires donate to @wildlifewarriorsworldwide," she began. 

My heart and prayers are with you Australia! Stay safe! And if you can donate to help the cause, the @redcrossau link is in my bio or if you want to help the animals affected by the fires donate to @wildlifewarriorsworldwide. I have a deep love for the land of plenty after traveling there numerous times, filming 3 movies there and most recently taking our family to spend a month on all the coasts of the country! From Rottnest to Hamilton Island, from kangaroo to Green Island, I pray cool, calm temperatures and rains come quickly! 🌧🙏🏻🌧 Photo by @mattabbottphoto from @nytimes Quick fact that many Americans don’t realize, Australia is almost the same size as the US. Imagine if our lands were burning from Maine to Florida, across to Texas, up California and all through the Midwest. That’s the equivalent.

See how other celebrities are helping and raising awareness, below.

Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org 💙🙏🏼

