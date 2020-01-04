Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban gave a generous donation to help those affected by the wildfires in Australia as their home is "under threat."

The actress and country superstar took to Instagram on Saturday to announced that they would be donating $500,000 on behalf of their family to Rural Fire Services.

"Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now" Kidman wrote alongside her post, which showed a list of other organizations people can help. Urban posted the same message, but with a different list.

Their posts come after a report indicated that the couple's home in Australia had burned down. A rep for Kidman, however denied the claim, telling ET that her house is not on fire. "It is under threat, so keeping a close eye on it. Nicole and Keith Urban have donated $500K to the Rural Fire Services."

Kidman was visibly upset while attending Saturday's Gold Meets Golden event in Los Angeles, apologizing to reporters as she was "so distracted by what’s happening in Australia," per People.

The wildfires, which first sparked in September, have affected at least 12 million acres of land, with more than 100 fires still active. CNN reports that at least 23 people have died, while news.com.au stated that over 480 million total mammals, birds and reptiles have died since the fire's inception.

Many celebrities have since donated to various organizations and are raising awareness on their social platforms, including Pink who also donated $500,000. Bindi Irwin and the rest of her family have also rescued and treated over 90,000 animals affected by the fires.

"With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties," she wrote on Instagram. "Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼."

