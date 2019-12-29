Nicole Kidman is celebrating her daughter, Faith's, 9th birthday -- but treating her fans and followers to quite the gift.

The Big Little Lies star shared a rare photo of herself with her youngest child on Instagram on Saturday. In the stunning black-and-white pic, Kidman holds a then-baby Faith in her arms, as they stare straight into the camera. The second snap in Kidman's slideshow was a pic of Faith's birthday cake.

"Our baby girl is now 9!" the actress captioned her post. "We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx

Fans and famous friends took to the comments to gush over the beautiful photo. "Gorgeous 💖💖💖," Naomi Campbell commented.

Gwyneth Paltrow added, "What a photo."

In addition to Faith, Kidman also shares 11-year-old daughter Sunday with her husband, Keith Urban. The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer let fans into how he and Kidman were spending their holiday on Instagram on Sunday.

"Sydney- we had the BEST Christmas , and the shows were a blast !!! THANK YOU ALL.!!!!" he captioned a post featuring a kissy pic of himself and Kidman. "Next up, ringing in 2020 at our Nashville show w @stevienicks , @ashleymcbryde , @jasonisbell , @thestruts , @amandapearlshires and many many more.*** Here come OUR roaring 20’s!!!! - KU."

During a recent interview with ET, Kidman opened up about how she hopes to raise her kids with Urban.

"I've worked now with so many young women, and obviously I'm raising young girls right now," she said. "If someone came up to my children and was willing to share their knowledge with no agenda, nothing other than just hoping that they have a great life, and in some way help them, I would be so grateful to them as a mother. So, that's what I try to do."

See more in the video below.

