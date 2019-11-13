Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban can do no wrong.

The lovebirds proved that they continue to be one of country music's hottest couples while arriving to the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night. The Big Little Lies looked glamorous in a sparkly orange and pink frock with floral decal and fringed ends. She paired the midi dress with single-strap pink heels and a coral purse.

The "Somebody Like You" country star, who's nominated for two awards during the ceremony, was stylist in a black suit with a see-through black tee and black boots.

John Shearer/WireImage

John Shearer/WireImage

ET caught up with another stunning couple while on the red carpet: Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. The pair is expecting their first child together, and revealed to ET that her gown was in honor of their baby boy, who has them nearly speechless with anticipation.

"Obviously we're excited, it's just hard to put into words," Morris admitted. "I was just saying earlier, when he looks back at this footage of me performing on this particular awards show, it's going to be this thing where -- he was in there!"

As for potential names, the couple say they're waiting until after the baby is born to make any decisions. See more of what they shared in the video below.

