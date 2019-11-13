First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in a baby carriage?

That seems to be the plan for Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane, who tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony last month. While speaking with ET's Cassie DiLaura on the red carpet at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, the couple shared they have babies on the brain.

"I feel like we do talk about [having kids] a lot in terms of like, timing. But we just want to make sure that we're ready and it's the perfect time," Bushnell explained.

"Rescuing a dog has been like having a child," Lane added of how they're preparing. "He's been really great. We love him to death."

Life moves fast for the pair, who married last month less than a year after making their first public appearance as a couple in November 2018. Lane proposed in June with a song he wrote for her called "Big, Big Plans." They shared their wedding footage with fans in the song's music video, released on Wednesday.

"I'm not a very emotional person, but I got teary eyed when she walked down the aisle with her dad and again when we read the vows. I was the one who got a little teared up," Lane confessed to ET.

"It was such an emotional day, and I love that we have a video, because a lot of it I don't really remember because you're just so excited and emotionally overwhelmed," Bushnell shared.

"It's a good flashback on the day and everything that happened, because like she said, it was like, a whirlwind," Lane agreed. "We had so many people that we talked to all day long, I don't remember a lot about it."

Soon after they tied the knot, Bushnell changed her name on Instagram to Lauren Lane. "I just was excited to be one kind of thing going on, and obviously proud to be his other half," she explained. "And Lauren Lane has a cute ring to it. It rolls off the tongue a little bit better than Bushnell."

"I do [like the sound of it]," Lane gushed. "She's quite the lucky lady."

