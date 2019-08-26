Lauren Bushnell Says Fiance Chris Lane Will Be 'the Best Dad'

Lauren Bushnell has parenthood on her mind!

The Bachelor Nation star was moved by a photo of her fiancé, Chris Lane, hand in hand with a young fan on stage at one of his concerts.

Posting the sweet snap on her Instagram account, Bushnell wrote, “You’ll be the best dad 💜🙏.”

Conscious that people might think she’s pregnant, she then added, “(**one day** cuz I just realized y’all gunna think I’m 🤰.)”

When asked by an Instagram user when the couple plan to start a family, Bushnell said “hopefully sooner rather than later.”

Fans who witnessed the cute concert moment agreed that Lane will make a great dad, with one audience member responding to Bushnell’s post and sharing how the gesture ignited tears.

“Omg when he pulled the little girl on stage at @citadelcountryspiritusa yesterday I cried!” wrote the concertgoer. “It was so sweet and at that moment I thought the same thing!!”

“First comes marriage then comes babies💕,” wrote another follower.

And, marriage is indeed on the horizon for the couple who got engaged in June, later telling ET that they were in the beginning stages of planning the nuptials.

They also recently purchased their first home together, in Nashville, Tennessee, and opened up to ET about how they envisioned raising a family at the property.

"We talked about it and decided it would be better than getting into something smaller, then grow our family and have to end up moving again," Lane explained. "So we bought a house that was maybe a little too big for us, for where we’re at right now, but we plan on growing in it. We look forward to having both of our families come up for the holidays."

"It was definitely on my mind," he added about the couple’s plans to have children. "We plan on growing our family in the next couple years after we get married. This home is one of those things we can grow into. Who knows how many kids we have -- hopefully one, at the most, two -- but you never know. We both agree on the fact that we want one to two kids and this house will be perfect for us for the next five or six years."

