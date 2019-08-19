Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Adopt a Dog and Buy a House Together

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane are setting down roots!

The couple just bought their first home together in Nashville, Tennessee, Bushnell shared on Instagram on Monday, along with the news that they've adopted their foster pup, Cooper.

"It’s without shock to anyone who knows me well but, we have decided to make Cooper a permanent part of our family 🐶 so happy we get to love you Coop- now that we have adopted you I’ll start working on your dad and finding you a brother/sister, but for now it’s the 3 of us!" Bushnell wrote. "Oh! And!! WE BOUGHT A HOUSE! 🏡."

The Bachelor alum introduced her foster dog to the world late last month. "Coop - I am one proud foster momma 💜," she captioned a precious photo of herself holding the adorable puppy.

Lane proposed to Bushnell in June, after less than a year of dating. He popped the question with a song he wrote for the blonde beauty, but told ET just weeks before that he was considering going another route.

"She is obsessed with corgis!" Lane dished. "I mean, honestly maybe I could [propose with a corgi]. That's actually a great idea."

The couple couldn't help but gush about each other at the 2019 CMT Awards.

"Not only is she beautiful on the inside, but she's beautiful on the outside, and absolutely the funniest person I've ever met, and I love that," Lane gushed. "She's great to be around."



"I will always love you because you make me laugh. It's true. Always making me laugh," Bushnell added. "I think that's the No. 1 thing for me. You gotta be able to laugh together."

See more on the pair in the video below.

