Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane are thinking about the next step in their relationship -- but when it comes time for an engagement, Bushnell is hoping for more of a private proposal.

"She's already warned me, if I ever propose, to never do it in an public setting," Lane told ET's Nancy O'Dell at the 2019 CMT Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

"No, I just said... maybe not on stage," Bushnell clarified. "Or a little more private than at a show."

Bushnell was previously engaged to Ben Higgins, who proposed to her on the season 20 finale of The Bachelor. The pair announced their breakup in May 2017, about a year and a half after Higgins' proposal. ET broke the news that Bushnell and Lane were dating in November 2018.

"I hope [Lane proposes]," Bushnell told ET on Wednesday. "At the end of the day, we're so happy. I'm not necessarily looking for that next step to change anything. It'll be an exciting time, for sure."

For now, the blonde beauty is more interested in expanding her and Lane's family -- with a furry companion.

"[Dogs] would be a great first step. But she is obsessed with corgis!" Lane dished.

"Everyday on Instagram, I just send him like, subtle messages, just constantly photos of corgis," Bushnell confessed.



"I mean, honestly maybe I could [propose with a corgi]," Lane said, contemplating O'Dell's advice. "That's actually a great idea."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

As for what Lane loves most about Bushnell, he's got quite a list. "Not only is she beautiful on the inside, but she's beautiful on the outside, and absolutely the funniest person I've ever met, and I love that," he gushed. "She's great to be around."

"I will always love you because you make me laugh. It's true. Always making me laugh," Bushnell added. "I think that's the No. 1 thing for me. You gotta be able to laugh together."

Wednesday's CMT Awards marks the couple's third red carpet together. Lane told ET that it's special to have his girlfriend by his side amid his accomplishments in music, like celebrating one billion streams.

"My team just brought the plaque out, surprised me at a show recently, and I had no idea, but what a great stepping stone in my career. I had no idea I would ever reach a billion streams," he raved. "That's pretty cool."

ET was with Bushnell and Lane recently for an exclusive tour of their Nashville home. Watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessie James & Eric Decker, Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans and More Couple Up at 2019 CMT Awards

CMT Awards 2019: How to Watch, Who’s Performing & More!

CMT Music Awards 2019 Performers: Keith Urban, Brandi Carlile and Many More to Perform

Related Gallery