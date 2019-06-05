The 2019 CMT Awards are here -- and celebs are coupling up on the red carpet.

Jessie James and Eric Decker, Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans, Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae and more stars made a date night out of the event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

The Deckers made a sweet entrance, with Eric sporting a T-shirt with his wife's face on it. The "Another Dumb Love Song" singer and mother of three, meanwhile, rocked a chic light pink mini dress. She was adorably bashful as her husband proudly showed off his tee on the carpet.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Ballerini, wearing a sparkly one-shouldered number with a thigh-high slit, couldn't have looked cooler as she and her husband, Evans, posed for photographers.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Brown and his wife, Jae, proudly took an opportunity to show off her precious baby bump.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

And Chris Lane and his girlfriend, Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell, balanced each other out with Lane in an all-black ensemble and Bushnell in a glamorous white gown. The pair's appearance comes just days after ET visited them in Nashville for an exclusive tour of their home.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

See more of the night's cutest couples in the gallery below.

