Things are getting pretty serious between Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

ET was with the Jersey Shore star and her new man for their first on-camera interview as a couple at Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday night, where they shared that Carpinello has already met Farley's two kids, 4-year-old Meilani and 3-year-old Greyson.

"I've spent a lot of time with the kids," Carpinello said. "I've known Meilani for a few years. She's known me for a couple years, she is great with me. I love the kids. They're great."

"Greyson calls him 'Baby,' so he's always like, 'Hi, Baby!' and Meilani's always known him as [my friend] Erica's brother, so that's how I wanted to keep it with the kids, so it's not an awkward transition," Farley explained. "So, they've just always known him as one of our really close friends."

"[Meilani] honestly probably likes him more than me at this point, because he's cooler and will do a lot more. And I'm like, the mom yelling in the background. But it's fine. I'll let him have his moments," she joked.

Carpinello, a wrestler, was introduced to Farley's Jersey Shore castmates -- and fans -- as "24," which Farley nicknamed him because of his age. Farley and her boyfriend actually go way back, thanks to her friend, Erica. "She's been one of my friends since I was 15, and I met her in the principal's office because we both got in trouble. And cut to 20 years later, I'm now dating her brother, so it's fun," the reality star, 33, said.

"I've known Jenni for years," Carpinello confirmed, but noted that they weren't anything but "friends" until recently. "She was always very cool, always a great, very, very pretty girl, and we just always kept in touch."

Farley took her romance with Carpinello public in April, over six months after filing for divorce from her husband, Roger Mathews, last September. The new couple has already said "I love you."

"But I loved him way before like, falling in love with him, because I always wanted to see him succeed. He's one of my best friend's brothers," Farley explained. "But even outside of that, I just adore his company. Even if he doesn't like something, he goes above and beyond and wants to experience it with me -- watching like, Game of Thrones, or going to Disney, or doing something fun and interesting. So, it's something I haven't had, which I appreciate."

"I love that I can make her smile, apparently, like nobody else has ever done before in life, so that's the biggest thing that I love," Carpinello gushed. "That's something I hear from everybody all the time. So, I know there's got to be truth behind it."

The pair -- who spent Friday night catching headliner Tyga at JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino -- have more trips planned in their future together. Carpinello will be heading to Los Angeles in a few weeks to accompany Farley to the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is nominated for Reality Royalty.

"Roger will have the kids [for Father's Day], and hopefully we'll be winning after 10 years for the awards, finally. MTV finally allowed us to be nominated," Farley said with a laugh." "We need to win, that's it!"

