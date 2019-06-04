CMT Awards 2019: How to Watch, Who’s Performing & More!

The CMT Awards are back and while ET has already touched down in Music City for the festivities, it’s time to clear your schedule to spend Wednesday night with Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and more country favorites.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s awards ceremony.

When are the 2019 CMT Awards?

The awards will kick off at 8 p.m. EST from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, June 5. The ceremony will air live on CMT.

Who’s hosting?

Little Big Town will return to host the awards for the second time in a row. The band -- comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook -- are also nominated for the Group Video of the Year award for “Summer Fever.”

Who’s presenting?

From country crooners Hunter Hayes and Trisha Yearwood, to actors like Kiefer Sutherland and Sarah Hyland, celebrities from all areas of entertainment will grace the stage at this year’s ceremony. Other presenters include Bobby Bones, Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce, Chris Sullivan, Cody Alan, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen, Julia Michaels, JWoww, Kate Bosworth, Katie Cook, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, Michelle Monaghan and Midland.

Who’s performing?

It’s truly all about the music at this year’s awards show, with a record-breaking number of performances set to take place throughout the night. Artists scheduled to rock Bridgestone Arena include Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Boyz II Men, Brandi Carlile, Brett Young, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Trombone Shorty, Zac Brown Band, Toby Keith, Cole Swindell, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Tenille Townes.

Who’s nominated?

Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band lead the nominees with three nods each. Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift and Luke Combs each scored two nominations. First-time CMT Awards nominees include Boyz II Men and Shawn Mendes, who are both up for CMT Performance of the Year. See the full list of nominees here.

Who decides the winner?

You! This is one awards show where the power lies in fans’ hands. So, if you want to see your favorite artists scoop up a trophy, place your votes here before 11.59 p.m. CT on June 4! Additionally, on the morning of the ceremony, the current list of 14 Video of the Year nominees will be whittled down to five finalists, with voting then taking place through social media.

