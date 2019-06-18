'Bachelor' Alum Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane Are Engaged

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are engaged!

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old country singer shared a video of himself popping the question on YouTube, following his Sunday proposal to Bushnell in the backyard of her family's Oregon home.

At the beginning of the clip, he reveals that he's going to play the 29-year-old Bachelor alum a song he's been working on and wants to film her reaction.

As the track, called "Big, Big Plans," plays, a montage video of the pair flashes on screen, with Lane showing off the stunning ring to the camera and revealing via the lyrics that he asked "her momma for permission and her daddy for her hand."

Toward the end of the clip, Lane walks Bushnell out to the backyard where he drops down on one knee to pop the question.

"Baby, you're the best thing to ever happen," he says. "You've brought out a lot of things inside me that I didn't even know existed. And I have to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?"

A crying Bushnell quickly accepts with a teary-eyed nod.

Following the proposal, the couple got lots of hugs from their watching family and friends.

Bushnell posted about the happy news, which was first reported by People, on Instagram with a picture of her and Lane kissing.

"I can’t stop smiling 😭 I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it," she wrote. "Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole. Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! ps he wrote me a song 😭 I linked in my bio for y’all. I can’t stop listening or looking down at my hand 😍"