Chris Lane is ready to make Lauren Bushnell his wife!

ET Live's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the 34-year-old country singer on Friday and he couldn't hide his eagerness to tie the knot with the 29-year-old former Bachelor contestant.

"We've definitely talked about it and we're in the beginning stages of trying to figure out when we want to do it," Lane said of wedding planning with Bushnell, whom he proposed to earlier this month. "I don't get a lot of time off on the road -- I'm out with Brad Paisley right now -- but, you know, I'm excited to get to that point. My goal will be to stay out on the golf course and kinda let her do her thing and stay out of the way."

Despite being super busy, Lane, who said Bushnell is likely planning the big day with both of their moms, can't wait to make things official with the former reality star.

"I think we'll try and move on it as quickly as we can when the time feels right," he said of getting married. "I know she's the one that I want to spend my life with and I think she thinks the same exact thing. So hopefully we don't have to wait too long to start that."

As for what the wedding will look like -- and whether or not it'll be on camera -- Lane plans to leave all the specifics up to his fiancee. "It'll be whatever she wants," he promised. "It's her special day. I'm just the lucky guy on the other end."

The "Take Back Home Girl" singer will have two nuptial-related jobs, though: finding both a pastor and a DJ. The DJ part should be easy for Lane, who has many famous friends in the country music community, some of whom may take the stage when he and Bushnell say "I do."

"Nobody's offered yet, but I definitely have a few ideas of potential people that I might want," he said of potential wedding singers. "So I may be sending out some texts here in the next couple of months."

Don't expect Lane himself to get up and perform, though. "I hope I don't have to do that and I don't think Lauren would want me to do that," he said, adding that he'd probably be too emotional to belt out a tune.

"I'm not even that emotional of a person, but yes, I probably would be [too emotional to perform] looking at her that day," he confessed.

All the wedding planning comes after Lane popped the question in spectacular fashion by writing Bushnell a proposal song and asking her to be his wife at her family's Oregon home.

"I did not expect the response that this song has gotten and the video as well," he said of "Big, Big Plans," which is out now. "I mean, it's blowing me away at this point. I've never had a song react the way this one is early on. I'm just glad that people like it. I'm glad that they like the proposal and everything that went along that day 'cause I was nervous."

Lane, who wrote "Big, Big Plans" months ago, only heard the completed track an hour before he got down on one knee.

"This was probably the easiest song I've ever written in my entire life," he revealed. "It kinda fell out pretty quickly... My co-writers and I, we jumped back in the room several different times. [We] just wanted to make sure we had everything right. And to see people reacting in this way has been such a blessing. We love it."

Lane, who revealed he "teared up" as Bushnell realized what was going on, said he was "nervous all day long" leading up to the big moment, but it went off without a hitch -- save some dog poop.

"I knew Lauren could probably appreciate the fact that I didn't do something crazy and elaborate for the proposal outside of a little song," he said. "I'll say this, the surprise of the day was when I stepped in dog poop as I was about to propose. Barefoot!"

"She actually had no clue, but I think she knew it was coming. She just had no idea when it would be coming," he added of his proposal. "But I'm glad I snuck that one in on her. And her parents did a good job of helping me plan that out and keeping it a secret."

As for their future, the couple is busy house hunting, something that fans would surely love to see on a reality show. According to Lane, Bushnell -- who previously starred on Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After? with her ex-fiance, Ben Higgins -- returning to reality TV is certainly possible.

"I think if the timing was right and it was everything that we wanted it to be and we had somewhat of control over it, I 100 percent think that we would definitely consider doing so," Lane said of a potential reality show.

"Big, Big Plans" is available everywhere now.

