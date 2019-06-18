Lauren Bushnell is doing things differently this time around.

The Bachelor alum announced on Tuesday that she and her boyfriend, country singer Chris Lane, had gotten engaged on Sunday. The news comes just over two years after she and ex-fiance, Ben Higgins, revealed their breakup, a year and a half after he proposed on the season 20 finale of The Bachelor.

Though a public figure himself, Lane kept things private and intimate for his Father's Day proposal to Bushnell, and that's just how she wanted it. During an interview with ET at the CMT Awards less than two weeks prior, Lane revealed that Bushnell told him not to propose "in a public setting."

"I just said... maybe not onstage," Bushnell clarified. "Or a little more private than at a show."

Lane put on a bit of a private concert for his girlfriend of over six months, playing her a new song called "Big, Big Plans" in the backyard of her family's Oregon home on Sunday. He revealed in the track's lyrics that he asked "her momma for permission and her daddy for her hand," and then got down on one knee and asked her to be his wife.

According to Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, Lane proposed with a 3.5-carat emerald cut diamond set on a delicate, diamond-accented band, with an estimated cost of $60,000 to $80,000. "Her ring from Chris is more contemporary and understated," Money tells ET, noting the differences from Bushnell's engagement ring from Higgins.

Bushnell's first engagement ring is notably the largest of the Bachelor franchise, and symbolic of her larger-than-life proposal from Higgins. The then-software salesman's Jamaican proposal to Bushnell was preceded by drama. Days earlier, he revealed he was in love with both Bushnell and his soon-to-be runner-up, JoJo Fletcher. He and Fletcher cried over their dramatic breakup, and then he called Bushnell's father, to ask for his daughter's hand in marriage. Higgins proposed soon after with a 4.25-carat Art Deco-style Neil Lane ring that included ornate details, featuring a radiant-cut center diamond surrounded by over 240 round and baguette cut diamonds. Its estimated value was around $100,000.

Since their May 2017 breakup, both Higgins and Bushnell have spoken to ET about realizing that each other wasn't the one. They've remained amicable, and Higgins told ET last November that he wants his ex to be "fulfilled and happy."

"I know they were friends when we were dating, and I know she always admired him and thought he was a good dude," the former Bachelor said, but admitted he's never met Lane himself. "I still care a ton about Lauren. I admire Lauren, she was a huge part of my life and we spent a ton of our lives together. What we have will always be something I remember."

Higgins went public with his new girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, in January, and Bushnell clearly couldn't be happier in her engagement to Lane. "I can’t stop smiling 😭 I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it. Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole. Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it 💍," she wrote, in part, on her Instagram on Tuesday.

ET was recently with Bushnell and Lane at their home in Nashville. See more in the video below.

