Chris Lane is taking fans inside his wedding to Lauren Bushnell.

The 35-year-old country singer dropped the music video for his hit "Big, Big Plans" -- the song he wrote for Bushnell -- on Wednesday, which was filmed on-site at the couple's wedding in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 25. The romantic video shows a few intimate moments from their big day, including the first time Lane turns around and sees Bushnell in her wedding dress. The 29-year-old Bachelor alum looked stunning in her chic sleeveless V-neck wedding gown, as Lane gave a huge smile.

More fun moments from the wedding include the couple's first dance together, feeding each other cake and Bushnell throwing her bouquet.

Lane actually proposed to his song "Big, Big Plans" in June. Prior to their wedding, the couple took a few big steps together: In August, they bought a home together in Nashville and adopted an adorable dog named Cooper. In an interview with ET, Lane said the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was definitely meant for their future family together.

"We talked about it and decided it would be better than getting into something smaller, then grow our family and have to end up moving again," Lane explained. "So we bought a house that was maybe a little too big for us, for where we’re at right now, but we plan on growing in it. We look forward to having both of our families come up for the holidays."

"It was definitely on my mind," he added of starting a family with Bushnell. "We plan on growing our family in the next couple years after we get married. This home is one of those things we can grow into. Who knows how many kids we have -- hopefully one, at the most, two -- but you never know. We both agree on the fact that we want one to two kids and this house will be perfect for us for the next five or six years."

Bushnell also recently noted that Lane will be the "best dad" in a cute Instagram post she shared of Lane holding a young fan's hand during one of his concerts.

