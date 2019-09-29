Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane are celebrating their engagement -- but they could have been celebrating their marriage, too!

The former Bachelor star took to Instagram on Sunday to share dreamy photos from her engagement party with Lane this weekend in North Carolina, where she says she wished she had tied the knot with the country singer.

"Got to celebrate all weekend long in Chris' hometown with our family, friends, and dogs. At one point I even looked at Chris and said 'I wish we were just getting married tonight! Should we??'" Bushnell revealed. "Woke up this morning still smiling only to find out my fiancé has the #1 song in country music! I am so proud of you @iamchrislane!! So many hardworking people behind this song, including all the radio stations playing it and we are so grateful we get to continue celebrating 🥳 thanks for all the love & support 💓."

Lane adorably holds Bushnell (wearing white!) in his arms in one photo, under a sign reading "Chris + Lauren have big plans." The couple poses with their families in another pic.

"It's been an incredible year in my career as well as my personal life...Took the weekend off to celebrate our engagement in Kernersville with both of our families!! I'm a lucky lucky man! 🙏🏻," Lane wrote alongside a photo of himself and Bushnell earlier this weekend.

Lane proposed to Bushnell with his song, "Big, Big Plans," in June, after less than a year of dating. He told ET shortly after their engagement that they wanted to "quickly" head down the aisle.

"I think we'll try and move on it as quickly as we can when the time feels right," he said. "I know she's the one that I want to spend my life with and I think she thinks the same exact thing. So hopefully we don't have to wait too long to start that."

Lane admitted he plans to leave all the specifics up to his fiancee. "It'll be whatever she wants," he promised. "It's her special day. I'm just the lucky guy on the other end."

