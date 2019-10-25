Lauren Bushnell Marries Chris Lane

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane have tied the knot!

The 29-year-old Bachelor alum and the 34-year-old country singer got married on Friday, ET confirms.

This is the first marriage for both. Bushnell was previously engaged to Bachelor season 20 star Ben Higgins, but they split in May 2017 after a year and a half together.

ET broke the news that Bushnell and Lane were dating in November 2018, after having been just friends for a few years. ET spoke with the couple at the 2019 CMT Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, in June, and it was clear the two were head over heels for one another.

"Not only is she beautiful on the inside, but she's beautiful on the outside, and absolutely the funniest person I've ever met, and I love that," Lane gushed about Bushnell. "She's great to be around."

"I will always love you because you make me laugh. It's true. Always making me laugh," Bushnell added of Lane. "I think that's the No. 1 thing for me. You gotta be able to laugh together."

The two got engaged later that month after less than a year of dating, when he popped the question in the backyard of Bushnell's family's Oregon home. In a video of the romantic moment that he shared on YouTube, he proposed to his song, "Big, Big Plans."

"I can’t stop smiling. I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you," Bushnell later wrote on Instagram about their engagement, showing off her dazzling engagement ring. "I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it. Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole. Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever!"

ET spoke with Lane shortly after the engagement, and he was clearly eager to make it official with Bushnell.

"I think we'll try and move on it as quickly as we can when the time feels right," he said of getting married. "I know she's the one that I want to spend my life with and I think she thinks the same exact thing. So hopefully we don't have to wait too long to start that."

"It'll be whatever she wants," he added when asked about any specific wedding details. "It's her special day. I'm just the lucky guy on the other end."

The couple has already taken a few big steps together prior to getting married. In August, they bought a home together in Nashville, Tennessee, and adopted an adorable dog named Cooper. In an email interview with ET, Lane said the five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was definitely meant for their future family together.

"We talked about it and decided it would be better than getting into something smaller, then grow our family and have to end up moving again," Lane explained. "So we bought a house that was maybe a little too big for us, for where we’re at right now, but we plan on growing in it. We look forward to having both of our families come up for the holidays."

"It was definitely on my mind," he added of starting a family with Bushnell. "We plan on growing our family in the next couple years after we get married. This home is one of those things we can grow into. Who knows how many kids we have -- hopefully one, at the most, two -- but you never know. We both agree on the fact that we want one to two kids and this house will be perfect for us for the next five or six years."

ET recently spoke with Bushnell's fellow Bachelor alum and good friend, Amanda Stanton, and she shared why Bushnell's engagement to Lane was different from Higgins.

"They're very compatible. They're super goofy together," Stanton said of Bushnell and Lane. "She can fully be herself."

"I adore Ben... [but] sometimes you're just not compatible," she continued. "You know, you can be two great people, and it just doesn't work out. She's definitely very happy with Chris, and I love them together."

