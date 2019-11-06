The 2019 County Music Association Awards are almost here!

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, host Carrie Underwood will bring together the best and brightest in country music to honor the year's biggest accomplishments in the genre. Stars like Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley and more will gather at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, for a night that's all about celebrating the legacy of women in country music. Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will serve as special guest hosts of the event, which, for the first time in history, sees women nominated in every category except Male Vocalist of the Year.

ET is your go-to resource for all things CMA Awards, as we'll be on the scene with the biggest stars for the night's biggest moments. From performances to big wins, you won't want to miss ET's coverage. Here's everything you need to know:

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage?: Follow along on ET Live, by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

When Does It Start?: ET will be streaming live from the red carpet on Wednesday afternoon. The awards show will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Who Is Hosting?: This year's show will be hosted by Underwood. But instead of her usual co-host, Brad Paisley, Underwood will be joined by special guest hosts Parton and McEntire.

Who Is Presenting?: Bobby Bones, Blanco Brown, Hannah Brown, Deana Carter, Kristin Chenoweth, Janie Fricke, Jim Gaffigan, Vince Gill, Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Midland, Craig Morgan, Jennifer Nettles, Madelaine Petsch, J.B. Smoove, Pam Tillis, Morgan Wallen and Trisha Yearwood are all set to present this year.

Who Is Nominated?: Morris leads this year's nominees with six nods, including Song of the Year and Album of the Year. Underwood, Rhett, Urban, Lil Nas X, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town are all nominated, while Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Stapleton, Underwood and Urban are going up against each other for Entertainer of the Year.

Who Is Performing?: Bentley, Sheryl Crow, Chris Janson and John Osbourne will be performing a tribute to Kris Kristofferson during the awards show, while Parton will take the stage for a performance with For King & Country and Zach Williams. Brooks and Blake Shelton will team up on stage, as will Brooks & Dunn and Brothers Osborne, Halsey and Lady Antebellum, Musgraves and Nelson and Stapleton and Pink. Other performers include Ballerini, Church, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Lambert and more.

How Do I Follow Along?: With ET, of course! Follow @etnow on Twitter and @entertainmenttonight on Instagram.

See more in the video below.

