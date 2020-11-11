The 2020 CMA Awards is lining up an all-star list of performers!

Just hours ahead of the big show, it was announced that Kelsea Ballerini will take the stage to perform her hit single, “hole in the bottle.”

Additionally, hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will debut an emotional world premiere performance of their “In the Ghetto” collaboration in tribute to country legend and three-time CMA Awards host Mac Davis. The song, which the pair recorded last month, will be available on all DSPs at midnight ET, following their CMA Awards performance.

Rucker will also take the stage with Lady A, and additional performances include Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Rascal Flatts and Rhett featuring McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

But that's not all! Chris Stapleton will perform his new song, "Starting Over," while Lady A's Charles Kelley will join Carly Pearce for her previously announced performance of her three-time nominated song, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” Lee Brice was originally scheduled to take the stage with Pearce but he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

On top of that, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are to take the stage at the awards show.

Florida Georgia Line is scheduled to perform but since Tyler Hubbard tested positive for coronavirus, it's yet to be announced if the group is still performing at the big event.

On Monday, a statement was released to ET on behalf of the Country Music Association which noted that the show's protocols were able to catch Brice and Hubbard's COVID-19 cases before "either artist ever entered our set."

"We have been extremely diligent with our testing process in advance of anyone entering our footprint. Every single person has been tested, and many will be tested repeatedly throughout the week. This is in addition to wearing PPE and of course practicing social and physical distancing," reads the statement in part. "We have an incredible show planned and look forward to bringing the country music community together. However, our number one priority has been and will continue to be the safety of our artists, our crew and our staff. That will never be compromised."

The 54th annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Music City Center, on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

