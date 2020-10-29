The 2020 CMA Awards is lining up an all-star list of performers! Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are just a few of the artists who will take the stage at the upcoming awards show.

Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will perform together in an emotional tribute performance, it was revealed on Thursday. Rucker will also take the stage with Lady A. Additional performances include Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Ashley McBryde, Rascal Flatts and Rhett featuring McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced soon.

In a statement on Thursday, CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said nominated artists and their guests will gather "in a fully safe and physically distant environment."

"We are thrilled to have this incredible group of artists taking the stage at the CMA Awards this year! It is a privilege to bring these live performances to our viewing audience with the energy and excitement that the CMA Awards are known for," she said. "And although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of country music in a fully safe and physically distant environment. It will be an honor to bring the biggest country stars in the world together – in one room – for the first time this year. You won’t want to miss it!"

The 54th annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Music City Center, on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

