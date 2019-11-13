The 2019 CMA Awards were a family affair for Pink!

The "Hurts 2B Human" singer walked the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, with her adorable family by her side.

For her part, Pink opted for a flowy burnt orange dress, which featured long sleeves and ruffles. She completed the look with a black fedora hat adorned with orange and yellow ribbons that tied the look together perfectly.

Her husband, Carey Hart, looked as dapper as ever in all black, while their two children -- daughter Willow, 8, and son Jameson, 2 -- dressed to impress in their cutest country chic ensembles.

Pink also stopped to pose alongside fellow singer Sheryl Crow, who opted for a bedazzled patterned dress with a plunging neckline.

ET spoke with Pink on the red carpet, where she opened up about why she loves bringing her family to these star-studded events.

"They just make it fun for me. They have so much fun," she gushed to ET's Cassie DiLaura. "There's just so much to see, and it's really cool. This is [Willow's] second CMAs. She was a princess last time."

Pink and Hart are also looking forward to what's to come after the holidays... their 14th wedding anniversary in January.

"He deserves a trophy!" Pink said of her loving husband. "We used to make a big deal out of it, now we're just lucky to be together."

Pink revealed to ET that she plans to take a break from music in 2020, in order to spend more quality time with her family following the release of 2019's Hurts 2B Human.

"We did two and a half years of [music], and Willow's back in school now," she explained. "Jameson's going to start pre-school soon. It's kind of the year of the family. And Carey has a lot going on as well. He's super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it's his turn."

When the awards show kicks off Wednesday night, Pink will take the stage with Chris Stapleton. And while she's honored to perform, she said she couldn't be happier over the fact that this year's show is honoring the women of country music.

"There are so many girls here tonight, it's going to be so fun," she teased. "It's like the night of the women, I love it."

