Miranda Lambert is pretty in pink!

The "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer was all smiles at the 2019 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, turning heads in a bright fuschia gown.

In addition to the dress' gorgeous floral embellishments from top to bottom, it also featured a thigh-high slit, which showed off Lambert's toned legs and holographic stilettos.

She was joined by her handsome husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and the two looked more in love than ever while posing together on the red carpet.

When ET spoke with Lambert earlier this month at her Wildcard album launch party at the iHeart Radio Theatre in New York City, she adorably gushed over McLoughlin and all the joy he's brought her since they secretly tied the knot in February.

"It's really good to be genuinely happy," she shared. "You almost don't realize that you're not until you get there and you're like, 'Man, I didn't know that there was a level of comfort and happiness out there that existed like that.'"

"He's a really positive, upbeat person, so that's good for me because I tend to lean negative -- we Scorpios do -- so we're a good balance," she added of her hunky NYPD hubby. "He keeps me in check. He's just normal and cool and always smiling. [When] someone’s that happy, there's no choice but to [be happy too] and it's really great."

