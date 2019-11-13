Slay, Carrie Underwood!

The country star stepped out to the 2019 CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, looking fierce and fabulous in a look that undoubtedly turned heads.

Underwood wowed in a floor-length dress, which featured sheer paneling, gold embellishments and a long tulle train.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

She completed the look with matching gold rings and burnt orange statement earrings, keeping her luscious blonde locks down and brushed to one side.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It's a big night for Underwood, who is serving as this year's host with special guest co-hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. The three arrived together on the carpet, smiling as they posed for a series of pics.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Additionally, Underwood will also be performing and is nominated in three categories -- Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year for Cry Pretty.

As we patiently wait to see if the blonde beauty wins big tonight, click through the slideshow below to see more stunning looks from the CMAs red carpet:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

CMA Awards 2019: Watch ET Live on the Red Carpet

CMA Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

CMA Awards 2019 Nominees: Carrie Underwood, Lil Nas X, Maren Morris and More