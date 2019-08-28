CMA Awards 2019 Nominees: Carrie Underwood, Lil Nas X, Maren Morris and More
The nominations for country music's biggest night of the year have arrived!
On Wednesday, Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde announced the first round of nominees for the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America. This year's potential honorees include newcomers like Lil Nas X and Midland, as well as country music stars like Garth Brooks and Keith Urban. Leading the pack is Maren Morris with six nominations. She's followed by the Brothers Osborne, who are up for prizes in four categories.
Carrie Underwood is slated to host this year's proceedings, which will be broadcast from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The songstress will be getting some support in managing the duties from special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. For the first time in 12 years, Brad Paisley will not be serving as a co-host for the prestigious awards show.
"This year, we have the privilege of honoring country legends, new and emerging talent and even artists from outside our genre," Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. "The breadth of country music's landscape is evident in this year's nominations, and we can't wait to celebrate our nominees in November."
Check out a full breakdown of the nominees below:
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris
Musical Event of the Year
"All My Favorite People," Maren Morris featuring Brothers Osborne
"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton
"Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Carly Pearce
Midland
Ashley McBryde
Morgan Wallen
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Carrie Underwood
Eric Church
Single of the Year
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"Girl," Maren Morris
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"Millionaire," Chris Stapleton
"Speechless," Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
"Beautiful Crazy," Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford
"Girl," Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin
"God's Country," Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Hardy
"Rainbow," Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
"Tequila," Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year
"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"Girl," Maren Morris
"God's Country," Blake Shelton
"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves
"Some of It," Eric Church
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Finalists for Broadcast Personality of the Year
National
"The Blair Garner Show" (Blair Garner and "Off Eric" Garner) - Westwood One
"The Bobby Bones Show" (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, "Lunchbox" Dan Chappell, and Eddie Garcia) - Premiere Networks
"The Mayor of Music Row" (Charlie Monk) - Sirius XM Satellite Radio
"Nash Nights Live" (Shawn Parr and Elaina Smith) - Westwood One
"The Storme Warren Show" (Storme Warren) - Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Major Market
"Chris Carr & Company" (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, McKaila Granning, and "Maverick" Jeffrey Bolen) - KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
"Mason & Remy" (Mason Schreader and "Remy" Zachary Hoesly) - WIL, St. Louis, Mo.
"The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister" (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and "Slow Joe" Wallace) - KKWF, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
"The Rob + Holly Show" (Rob Stone and Holly Hutton) - WYCD, Detroit, Mich.
"Tanner in the Morning" (Rob Tanner, Catherine Lane, Chris Allen, and "Captain Jim" Homa) - WSOC, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.
"Tony, Jake & Jenn" (Tony Russell, Jake Byron, and Jenn Hays) - KUPL, Portland, Ore.
Large Market
"Amanda and Jesse" (Amanda Valentine and Jesse Tack) - WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
"J.R. and Beth in the Morning" ("J.R." Jon Jaus, Beth Boehm, and Chris Cardenas) - KCYY, San Antonio, Texas
"Q Morning Crew" (Mike Wheless and Janie Carothers) - WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
"The Randy, Jamie, and Jojo Show" (Randy Carroll, Jamie Martin, and Jojo Meza) - KAJA, San Antonio, Texas
"Ridder, Scott and Shannen" ("Ridder" Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) - WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, WI
Medium Market
"Clay & Company" (Clay Moden and Val Townsend) - WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
"The Doc Show with Jessie" (Ken "Doc" Medek and Jessie Roberts) - WGGY, Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.
"Mo & StyckMan" ("Mo" Melissa Wagner and "Styckman" Greg Owens) - WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.
"Scott and Sarah in the Morning" (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) - WQMX, Akron, Ohio
"Tony and Kris" (Tony Randall and Kris Rochester) - WIVK, Knoxville, Tenn.
Small Market
"Barrett, Fox & Berry" (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, and Tracy Berry) - KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
"Ben & Arnie" (Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews) - WCOW, La Crosse, Wis.
"Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning" (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) - WPAP, Panama City, Fla.
"Mackey and Miles in the Morning" (Jim Mackey and Deb Miles) - WBYT, South Bend, Ind.
"Officer Don & DeAnn" ("Officer Don" Evans and DeAnn Stephens) - WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.
Finalists for Radio Station of the Year
Major Market
KILT - Houston-Galveston, Texas
KPLX - Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
WIL - St. Louis, Mo.
WKLB - Boston, Mass.
WYCD - Detroit, Mich.
Large Market
KCYY - San Antonio, Texas
KUBL - Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
WFMS - Indianapolis, Ind.
WLHK - Indianapolis, Ind.
WQDR - Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
WSIX - Nashville, Tenn.
Medium Market
CKRY - Calgary, Alta.
KXKT - Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
WBBS - Syracuse, N.Y.
WIVK - Knoxville, Tenn.
WXCY - Wilmington, Del.
Small Market
KCLR - Columbia, Mo.
KFDI - Wichita, Kan.
KKNU - Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
WBYT - South Bend, Ind.
WYCT - Pensacola, Fla.
