The nominations for country music's biggest night of the year have arrived!

On Wednesday, Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde announced the first round of nominees for the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America. This year's potential honorees include newcomers like Lil Nas X and Midland, as well as country music stars like Garth Brooks and Keith Urban. Leading the pack is Maren Morris with six nominations. She's followed by the Brothers Osborne, who are up for prizes in four categories.

Carrie Underwood is slated to host this year's proceedings, which will be broadcast from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The songstress will be getting some support in managing the duties from special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. For the first time in 12 years, Brad Paisley will not be serving as a co-host for the prestigious awards show.

"This year, we have the privilege of honoring country legends, new and emerging talent and even artists from outside our genre," Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. "The breadth of country music's landscape is evident in this year's nominations, and we can't wait to celebrate our nominees in November."

Check out a full breakdown of the nominees below:

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Girl, Maren Morris

Musical Event of the Year

"All My Favorite People," Maren Morris featuring Brothers Osborne

"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

"Dive Bar," Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton

"Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

"What Happens In A Small Town," Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Carly Pearce

Midland

Ashley McBryde

Morgan Wallen

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Carrie Underwood

Eric Church

Single of the Year

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

"Girl," Maren Morris

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Millionaire," Chris Stapleton

"Speechless," Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

"Beautiful Crazy," Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford

"Girl," Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin

"God's Country," Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Hardy

"Rainbow," Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves

"Tequila," Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, Banjo/Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year

"Burning Man," Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

"Girl," Maren Morris

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Rainbow," Kacey Musgraves

"Some of It," Eric Church

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Finalists for Broadcast Personality of the Year

National

"The Blair Garner Show" (Blair Garner and "Off Eric" Garner) - Westwood One

"The Bobby Bones Show" (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, "Lunchbox" Dan Chappell, and Eddie Garcia) - Premiere Networks

"The Mayor of Music Row" (Charlie Monk) - Sirius XM Satellite Radio

"Nash Nights Live" (Shawn Parr and Elaina Smith) - Westwood One

"The Storme Warren Show" (Storme Warren) - Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Major Market

"Chris Carr & Company" (Chris Carr, Kia Becht, McKaila Granning, and "Maverick" Jeffrey Bolen) - KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

"Mason & Remy" (Mason Schreader and "Remy" Zachary Hoesly) - WIL, St. Louis, Mo.

"The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister" (Matt McAllister, Emily Raines, and "Slow Joe" Wallace) - KKWF, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

"The Rob + Holly Show" (Rob Stone and Holly Hutton) - WYCD, Detroit, Mich.

"Tanner in the Morning" (Rob Tanner, Catherine Lane, Chris Allen, and "Captain Jim" Homa) - WSOC, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C.

"Tony, Jake & Jenn" (Tony Russell, Jake Byron, and Jenn Hays) - KUPL, Portland, Ore.

Large Market

"Amanda and Jesse" (Amanda Valentine and Jesse Tack) - WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

"J.R. and Beth in the Morning" ("J.R." Jon Jaus, Beth Boehm, and Chris Cardenas) - KCYY, San Antonio, Texas

"Q Morning Crew" (Mike Wheless and Janie Carothers) - WQDR, Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

"The Randy, Jamie, and Jojo Show" (Randy Carroll, Jamie Martin, and Jojo Meza) - KAJA, San Antonio, Texas

"Ridder, Scott and Shannen" ("Ridder" Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) - WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, WI

Medium Market

"Clay & Company" (Clay Moden and Val Townsend) - WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

"The Doc Show with Jessie" (Ken "Doc" Medek and Jessie Roberts) - WGGY, Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Pa.

"Mo & StyckMan" ("Mo" Melissa Wagner and "Styckman" Greg Owens) - WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.

"Scott and Sarah in the Morning" (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay) - WQMX, Akron, Ohio

"Tony and Kris" (Tony Randall and Kris Rochester) - WIVK, Knoxville, Tenn.

Small Market

"Barrett, Fox & Berry" (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox, and Tracy Berry) - KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

"Ben & Arnie" (Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews) - WCOW, La Crosse, Wis.

"Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning" (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) - WPAP, Panama City, Fla.

"Mackey and Miles in the Morning" (Jim Mackey and Deb Miles) - WBYT, South Bend, Ind.

"Officer Don & DeAnn" ("Officer Don" Evans and DeAnn Stephens) - WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky.

Finalists for Radio Station of the Year

Major Market

KILT - Houston-Galveston, Texas

KPLX - Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

WIL - St. Louis, Mo.

WKLB - Boston, Mass.

WYCD - Detroit, Mich.

Large Market

KCYY - San Antonio, Texas

KUBL - Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

WFMS - Indianapolis, Ind.

WLHK - Indianapolis, Ind.

WQDR - Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

WSIX - Nashville, Tenn.

Medium Market

CKRY - Calgary, Alta.

KXKT - Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

WBBS - Syracuse, N.Y.

WIVK - Knoxville, Tenn.

WXCY - Wilmington, Del.

Small Market

KCLR - Columbia, Mo.

KFDI - Wichita, Kan.

KKNU - Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

WBYT - South Bend, Ind.

WYCT - Pensacola, Fla.

