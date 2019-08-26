Billy Ray Cyrus is on top of the world.

The country music veteran attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, where ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the singer backstage to talk about having the longest No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his remix of Lil Nas X's single, "Old Town Road."

"Tonight's just a celebration, to be here with these fans, the fans made the song happen," he stated. "It's their record and being here tonight is just so much fun."

Cyrus chatted with ET shortly after Nas performed his single, "Panini," but not before getting a glowing introduction by Cyrus, who didn't hesitate to show his admiration for Nas, who rocketed him back to the top of the charts.

"It's crazy, it's crazy. Again, the people took this song and they made it their own, you know. It's just been a heck of a ride and it's been a lot of fun," he gushed. "Seeing Lil Nas take the stage just now, I mean, he's electric."

The eventful night comes exactly a week after the pair's 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 came to an end when Billie Eilish's single, "Bad Guy," unseated their reign.

Both took it in stride though. Nas quickly tweeted to Eilish, writing, "congratulations to billie eilish!! U deserve this!!"

Cyrus tweeted out an image which read: "Music gives life to everything." Alongside the image, he wrote, "Congratulations @billieeilish Well deserved. Your persistence paid off. Thanks everybody. It was a hell of a ride."

Soon after speaking with ET, Nas and Cyrus nabbed the prize for Song of the Year! Head here for the full winners' list from the night.

