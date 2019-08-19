The CMA Awards will be all about the ladies this year!

On Monday morning, the Country Music Association announced that Carrie Underwood would host the annual music awards show. The nine-time CMA Awards winner will be joined by special guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

Noting that the hosts will be “celebrating legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony,” the press release adds that the event will take place in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern says in the release. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the game, the 53rd Annual CMA Awards will celebrate the legacy of women within country music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

The final nominees for this year’s CMA Awards will be announced on Aug. 28 on Good Morning America.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

