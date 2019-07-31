Carrie Underwood Surprises Super Fans at CMA Fest Rehearsal -- Watch!

Carrie Underwood just made some kids' day!

Back in June, the 36-year-old country crooner shocked students at Nashville's Andrew Jackson Elementary School by showing up to their rehearsal ahead of the CMA Fest.

"I originally saw this incredible group on Facebook doing my song, 'The Champion.' You could see how much love and thought and hard work was put into this," Underwood said, before surprising the students in a video posted by the CMA Foundation, which has raised $12 million to support Nashville public school students since 2006.

"I heard they were over here rehearsing today, so I just wanted to drop by and give my love and encouragement," she continued. "I know that they've been working so hard. I just can't wait to hear them and see them. I just love listening to them!"

As soon as Underwood walked out, the kids swarmed her with hugs and love as they excitedly welcomed the super star to their rehearsal of her 2018 track, "The Champion."

"Carrie Underwood just popped out of nowhere," one student gushed after the epic surprise. "She is such an inspiration to me."

"I never thought it was going to be, like, Carrie Underwood caring about us," another student marveled. "It was really special."

After some words of encouragement -- where Underwood told the kids that the "crowd is gonna not know what hit them" -- she jammed along as the kids performed for her.

"I can't even imagine what these kids are going through right now, the excitement, the nervousness that they feel probably about being on a stage like CMA Music Fest," Underwood said after watching the group. "And I'm excited to see where they go from here."

The group went on to perform in front of 60,000 people at the music festival, marking an experience of a lifetime.

"It was, like, the best feeling ever, which is so bubbly and happy and I was so excited," one student shared after their show. "It makes me feel like I can do anything."

It's no surprise Underwood decided to pop in on the kids because, when ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the "Cry Pretty" singer back in June, she revealed that she has a soft spot for all little ones.

"I feel like since becoming a mom, you know, you kind of have different emotional strings that things can pull on," Underwood said of her two kids with husband Mike Fischer, Isaiah, 4, and Jacob, 6 months. "Anything having to do with kids I will get choked up about."

Fans can see all the CMA Fest action when ABC airs the concert on Sunday, Aug. 4.

