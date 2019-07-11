Nine years later, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are more in love than ever!

The "Love Wins" singer and her hockey player husband celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and spent their special day outdoors horseback riding. Underwood, 36, took to Instagram to share a photo collage of her and her hubby while out and about, enjoying the sunny weather. The singer is all smiles as she rides alongside Fisher and takes selfies with her horses.

"Spent my morning with my cowboy and our horses! 🤠+🐴=😊 #TooManySelfies," Underwood captioned her post. The former American Idol's post was soon filled with congratulatory comments from their fans and friends.

The retired Nashville Predators hockey player also shared a sweet selfie of himself and his lady love, reflecting on their time together as husband and wife.

"9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!! Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood !! Time sure does fly #datenight #happyanniversary," Fisher, 39, sweetly wrote on Instagram alongside the lovely pic of the two.

Fisher also posted a black-and-white photo from their wedding day, jokingly captioning it: "She used to think I was funny."

Instagram

Underwood and Fisher are parents to two sons -- 4-year-old Isaiah and 5-month-old Jacob. ET caught up with the country superstar last month, where she gushed about her bundles of joy.

"I have a 4-year-old who's, like, a schmoozer," Underwood jokingly shared. "He knows the right things to say and he's so cute about it and he knows how to get, not get what he wants but a little bit. And he'll totally [work it], especially with girls he's so sweet."

"And then my 4-month-old is just four months of squishiness and smiley," she lovingly added. "And I love those smiley babies."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Have a Singing Competition -- and Their Son Is the Judge

Carrie Underwood Says 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah 'Knows the Right Things to Say' to Win Her Over

CMT Music Awards 2019: Carrie Underwood Gives Hubby Mike Fisher a Birthday Shout-Out During Acceptance Speech

Related Gallery